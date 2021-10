Blue Floral Back-Keyhole Peasant-Sleeve Ruffle-Hem Hi-Low Top - Women. Inspire your look with the boho flair of this peasant-sleeve top featuring a ruffled hi-low hemline and a back keyhole accent.Size S: 22.05'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsWoven100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported