Khaki Geometric Stripe-Contrast Button-Detail Corduroy Scoop Neck Top - Women. Embrace your free spirit with this asymmetrical top that features striped and solid corduroy fabric separated by a row of decorative buttons. A scoop neck welcomes your favorite necklaces.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size M: 26.77'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% polyesterMachine washImported