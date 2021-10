Light Blue & Pink Floral Notch Neck Top - Women. A little boho floral print, a touch of romance with puffy sleeves and a lot of breezy comfort from the cotton-blend fabric makes this notch neck top an easy choice.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 27.1" long from high point of shoulder to hemUnlined70% cotton / 30% polyesterHand washImported