Olive Keyhole Cold-Shoulder Top - Women. You'll love the cosmopolitan look of this smooth and stretchy top sporting daring cutouts at the shoulders and neckline.Size S: 28.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'8'' tall; 32'' chest; 25'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials