White Knit Cape-Sleeve Top - Women. This lightweight knit top has an ethereal, angel-like appearance with its cape sleeves that is reminiscent of wings. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 24.21 '' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7" tall; 31" chest; 24" waist; 35" hipsKnit60% viscose / 22% polyester / 10% nylon / 8% metallicMachine washImported