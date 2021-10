White Leopard-Accent Waffle-Knit Long-Sleeve Crewneck Top - Women. The fun leopard arm accents on this long sleeve top are sure to impress. Made with a stretch-infused fabric and waffle-knit texture, this top is relaxed and comfortable.Size S: 25.98'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 3% spandexMachine washImported