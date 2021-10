Black Long-Sleeve Asymmetrical Cutout Top - Women. Enhance your everyday ensembles with eye-catching style when you slip on this long-sleeve top crafted with stretch-blend fabric and an asymmetrical-cutout design. Size S: 27.17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 31.89'' chest; 23.22'' waist; 33.86'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported