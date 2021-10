Black Mesh-Panel V-Neck Top - Women. Look lovely in this eye-catching button-up defined by breezy sheer panels. A collar accent adds a poise finish to the v-neckline. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 19.69'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsWoven95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported