Red Mixed Floral Button-Front Tunic - Women. Bring your feminine side into full bloom by slipping on this flowy tunic that showcases a mix of two floral prints. Buttons add preppy polish to the simple round neck, while blended cotton fabric delivers breathable comfort.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 31.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemButton closureWoven65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported