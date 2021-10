Green Ribbed Button-Detail Deep V-Neck Top - Women. Flatter your natural figure with the deep v-neckline of this ribbed top made with long sleeves and an ample dose of stretch for a cozy feel. Size S: 24.02'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit92% rayon / 8% spandexMachine washImported