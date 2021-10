Khaki Ribbed V-Neck Top - Women. Set the stage for cozy days by pulling on this v-neck top that boasts ribbed knit fabric and long sleeves. Size S: 25.98'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsKnit80% cotton / 15% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported