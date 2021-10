Army Green Ribbed Velvet Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Top - Women. Infuse any outfit with intrigue when you wear this dramatic top fashioned from ribbed velvet with a curve-hugging fit and square neckline for displaying your favorite bauble.Size S: 21.1'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 36'' hipsKnit100% polyesterMachine washImported