Burgundy Ruffle-Accent Asymmetrical Top - Women. Feminine details enlivens this soft top that is ready for layering or pairing with jeans or a favorite skirt. Size S: 25.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 32'' chest; 24'' waist; 34'' hipsKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported