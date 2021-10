Ruby Scoop Neck Folded-Sleeve Top - Women & Plus. Bring easy-wearing breeziness to your casual collection with this top boasting rolled-sleeves and breathable fabric.Necklace not includedSize S: 28.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 10'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 34'' hips100% polyesterMachine washImported