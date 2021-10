Army Green Self-Tie Button-Front Top - Women. This button-front top gets a refresh with a self-tie belt that creates a blouson effect. It's a delight for those desk to dinner occasions. Size S: 23.23'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 6'' tall; 35'' chest; 25'' waist; 35'' hips100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported