Navy Short-Sleeve Surplice Top - Women & Plus. Take your casual looks to the next level with this breezy surplice top featuring a layered design that gives way to an easy-to-accessorize v-neckline. Size S: 23.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 10'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 34'' hips95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash Imported