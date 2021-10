Ecru Side-Ruffle Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Flouncy ruffles along the side of this top add breezy flair to your favorite ensembles, and a soft cotton blend ensures a comfortable fit all day.Size note: This item is from a European brand and runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Knit88% cotton / 12% polyesterMachine washMade in PolandShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.