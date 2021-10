Sky Blue Abstract Butterfly Long-Sleeve Notch Neck Top - Women. Elevate your everyday ensembles with this notch neck top that boasts a butterfly motif and cotton-blend fabric for comfortably versatile style.Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported