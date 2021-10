Black Swiss-Dot V-Neck Poet-Sleeve Top - Women & Plus. Give a charming touch to your attire with this gorgeous v-neck top that features dashing poet sleeves and allover Swiss dots for an added hint of flair. Size S: 25'' long from center back neckline to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsWovenLined100% polyesterMachine washImported