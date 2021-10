Black Tiger Tie-Neck Puff-Sleeve Top - Women. Dress up your jeans and pants with this boldly patterned top that features on-trend puff sleeves and a self-tie neckline. Size S: 26.77'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsPull-onWoven100% polyesterMachine washImported