Red Wine & Brown Leopard Contrast-Yoke Swing Top - Women. Let your inner she-cat show by opting for this swingy top decked out in leopard spots along the yoke. A scoop neck provides plenty of space for your favorite necklaces, and long sleeves keep you cozy when temperatures drop.Size S: 26" long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported