The Adelaide Road Bra is full luxury with its silk back, cradle and straps, elevating your lingerie drawer. An underwired and darted cup in sheer nude tulle gives you support while the balconette style gives you a flattering soft neckline. Floral embroidery details continue the soft minky hues from the silk into the sheer cup for an air of sensual femininity. Perfectly paired with the matching Suspender, Brief or Thong. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Blush Silk Adelaide Road Bra 34D Myla London