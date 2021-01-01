From fossil

Fossil Women's Bobbie Leather Phone Case and Wallet Crossbody, Black

$74.80 on sale
($88.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. Bobbie is a great, stylish option when you need to carry just the essentials. Designed as a phone bag it fits any phone that is up to 4 1/2” x 6”. The interior credit card slots allow you to pay quickly and stay organized. Genuine Leather Phone Wallet Crossbody Bag; Magnetic Snap Closure; imported Interior Detail: 2 Credit Card Slots Measurements: 4.5"L x 1.75"W x 7"H; 1 Adjustable Crossbody Strap

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com