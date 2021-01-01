Women's Skechers BOBS Plush Express Yourself Alpargata

Make a statement in comfort and style with the Skechers BOBS Plush - Express Yourself shoe. Soft heathered jersey knit fabric upper in a slip on casual alpargata flat with stitching and overlay accents. Memory Foam insole. Features and Benefits Stitching accents. Tucked toe pleat front. Diagonal stitched seam detail on front panel. Heel panel overlay. Side and heel BOBS logo labels. Elastic fabric top panel. Soft fabric shoe lining. Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Shock absorbing low profile midsole. Flexible rubber traction outsole. Skechers donates new shoes to children in need when you purchase BOBS