From sjp by sarah jessica parker

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Women's Boca Wedge Ankle Strap Sandal, Milk Nappa Leather, 35.5 M EU (5 US)

$205.11
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Scintillating wedge 95mm wedge Handmade in Italy

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com