The North Face Women's Bombay Jacket - XS - TNF Black

The North Face Women's Bombay Jacket is an insulated midlayer for ski days and town days. When the weather is mild but you still need more than just your long sleeve, 100g of Heatseeker; Insulation is ready to help. On its own for dry days or under a shell on the wet ones, it's sure to be a cold day staple. Features of The North Face Women's Bombay Jacket Standard Fit Secure-zip hand pockets Fabric Details Body: 50D x 50D 73 grams / squAre meter 100% Recycled polyester taffeta Insulation: 100g Heatseeker