Dusty Rose Foster Bomber Jacket - Women. Put a sporty twist on your ensemble with the stretchy knit collar, cuffs and waistband of this sleek pastel bomber jacket.Size S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hemZip closureFlap pocketsSelf: 94% polyester / 6% nylonSleeve lining: 100% polyesterFill: 100% polyesterContrast: 98% polyester / 2% spandexMachine washImported