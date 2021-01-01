Salomon Women's Bonatti 2.5 Layer Jacket, Medium, Crystal Blue/Mallard Blue

Lightweight fabric that follows your movements, breathable weather protection plus minimalist details all come together in the BONATTI 2.5L jacket. It also handily packs into its own chest pocket. Essential gear for mountain running, it can handle the tough and the gnarly. Fit and Design: 2.5L fabric delivers weather protection with less weight AdvancedSkin Dry 2.5L fabric plus a fitted hood protect you from harsh conditions Easily packs into its own chest pocket Pattern engineering to enable unrestricted freedom of movement for each sport Stow your smaller items in this discrete pocket Fabric and membrane are bonded together. A print protects the membrane. The product doesn't need to be lined, reducing weight Minimalist construction hood that fits without draw cords or pullers A little press button on the front of your jacket allows to keep your jacket in place while the vents are open On tops and bottoms, Active fit is close fitting and lets you move. Not too tight, not too loose Completely waterproof when zipped closed, waterproof zippers are essential to waterproof apparel or bags Functional, accessible chest pocket to secure light items close to you This item has been designed with reflective inserts Engineered sleeves and elbows to increase the range of motion while reducing the bulk of fabrics Technology: AdvancedSkin Dry 10K/10K protects you against rain, snow and wind, but allows moisture vapor to escape and keep you comfortable. AdvancedSkin Dry 10K/10K provide 10 000 mm waterproofness and breathability of 10 000 g/m²/24h Additional Details: Typology: Shell Reference size: M Weight: 200 g Body: 100% Polyamide Body insert: 100% Polyamide Care: Cool Iron Do Not Bleach Do Not Dry Clean Machine Wash Cold (30°C) Tumble Dry Low Do Not Use Fabric Softener Do Not Iron Motif