Women's Bonded Micro Thong - Auden Orchid XL, Orchid/Leaf

The Bonded Micro Thong from Auden™ makes a lovely addition to your intimates collection. With a bonded construction, this underwear lays smoothly beneath your clothes for discreet wear, but you can still enjoy the pretty design of gentle patterns for a functional yet aesthetically pleasing piece. A light fabric blend is soft against your skin and lets you go about your day uninhibited, further aided by the stretch of added spandex for comfortable movement. Back elastic rounds out the piece for a final touch of mobility along with 100percent cotton lining — because your intimates should move with you, and in style you love nonetheless. Size: XL. Color: Orchid/Leaf. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.