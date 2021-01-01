Dr. Scholl's Women's Bonds Oxford Sneakers

Dr. Scholl's Bonds Oxford Sneakers. Durable and comfortable tennis shoes with day-to-night comfort. SUSTAINABLY CRAFTED: Soft linings made from recycled plastic bottles. MATERIALS: Recycled leather. FIT: Lace-up front with cushioned collar. SUSTAINABLE COMFORT: Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support, and a gel insert. MOVEMENT: Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you. STYLE: Sleek and versatile sneaker with oil-resistant & skid-resistant rubber sole. Versatile and durable, these sneakers will be your new favorite.