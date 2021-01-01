Maloja Women's BorgiaM. Short Sleeve Bike Jersey - Small - Grey Melange

Features of the Maloja Women's BorgiaM. Short Sleeve Bike Jersey Polygiene PushLite melange is a lightweight, High stretch jersey material designed to meet the Highest Performance demands in sports appArel Tightly knit structure is designed to offset pilling and snagging High spandex content the garment ensures a great Fit and optimal freedom of movement PushLite melange is fast drying and is finished with UV protection Zipper slide is featured with a special locking system that prevents annoying jingle UV protection of 40 and more Product is featured with a silicone binding to prevent slipping Clothing is featured with additional venting, this means ventilation slits, perforated lasercut inserts or the use of Highly breathable mesh material Zipper is invisible under the fabric Elaborate prints Are not disrupted Ultrasonic Technology enables particularly fine and flat seams Due to a special mechanical process, the fabric is cut and glued at the same time with a strong, selective heat exposure Creates a stitch free seam Fabric Details 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex