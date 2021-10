This design will make every dirt bike track rider crazy. This is ideal for those men who love motorcycles and gives importance to their motocross accessories such as their motocross gear and motocross gloves. This style will put you into the spotlight during your motocross schedule and supercross biker racing competition. A perfect present to your brother or father who is into offroad riding motorcycles and love motorbike motocross. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem