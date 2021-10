A boiled-wool shaft blocks chilly breezes while an Aquastop breathable, water-repellent membrane helps keep feet dry in wet weather. A plush merino wool lining ensures toes stay toasty warm, and the chunky, lugged platform sole provides exceptional traction in icy or snowy conditions. Style Name: Bos. & Co. Hammond Waterproof Boot (Women). Style Number: 5871706. Available in stores.