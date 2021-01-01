Mountain Hardwear Women's Boundary Line GTX Insulated Jacket - Large - Dark Storm

Features of the Mountain Hardwear Women's Boundary Line GTX Insulated Jacket Gore-Tex 2-layer waterproof breathable shell fabric Body-mapped synthetic Insulation Helmet-compatible hood with three-way draw-cord adjustment Underarm zip vents Two zippered hand pockets Zippered chest pocket Internal powder skirt Articulated cuffs with velcro adjustment tabs Insulation: Mantle stretch Insulation 80 g/m2, 60 g/m2, 40 g/m2 100% Recycled polyester Recco: Avalanche rescue reflector Gore-Tex: Offers enduring weather protection, comfort, balanced heat transfer and optimum moisture management Fabric Details Goretex stretch plain weave 100% Polyester