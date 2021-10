A little nature for your athleisure! With embroidered flowers and foliage printed on it, the Nike Boxy Nature T-Shirt brings the beauty of nature to this sportswear T-shirt. The cotton construction, boxy fit, and the dropped shoulders give this sportswear a premium, carefree feel. Plant power to the Swoosh! Printed and embroidered graphics add texture and detail. Loose fit offers a roomy feel. Machine wash. 100% cotton. Imported.