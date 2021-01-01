The Natural Women's Bra Extender-2 Hook, Light White Nude Black, o/s

You can extend the back strap and the life of your favorite bra in one easy step! Narrow 1/2" hook spacing for 2 hook bra closures. Comes with one each, Nude, White and Black. Regular Hook and Eye closure with three sizes of adjustment. Easy to apply and transform your too-tight bra! When your bra is just too tight, you don't need a whole new bra. Great during pregnancy. Material Content: 100% Nylon Tricot fabric. Soft and flexible. Hand wash, air dry. Soft brushed backing for the utmost comfort Use for a little extra room with your bras during pregnancy