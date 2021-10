Made from Clear 100% Polyurethane to remain invisible under clothes. Simply attach the holder around the middle of your bra straps clip together and adjust to fit. Keep your bra straps from sliding down your shoulders and keep them hidden under tank tops. Perfect under racer-back tank tops to keep your bra straps invisible. Also provides lift for a fuller looking silhouette. Clips easily and securely together. Customize to your clothes with easy slide adjustment.