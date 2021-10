Black & Rose Goldtone Globe & Flower Bracelet Set. Master the art of mixing and matching with this stackable bracelet set flaunting assorted charms and chains in a shining rose goldtone finish. Includes one hexagon bracelet, one crystal cord bracelet, one heart station bracelet, one beaded chain bracelet, one beaded stretch bracelet and one globe charm bracelet (six total)7.2'' LLobster claw claspRose goldtone brass / cotton / glass / resinImported