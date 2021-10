Plum Party Adjustable Bangle. Add a pop of color to ensembles with this brightly hued bangle made of sturdy acrylic resin. Its solid color makes it a go-to piece for basic outfits.Note: Do not spray perfume while wearing this product as acrylic reacts to oils.0.75'' W x 8'' circumferenceAdjustableAcrylic resinHypoallergenicImported