Silvertone Jeep 'Girl' Adjustable Cuff. Add a touch of self-expression to your look with this adjustable, non-tarnish cuff that features a hand-stamped design for extra charm.Full graphic text: (image of jeep) girlNote: This one-of-a-kind item is handmade; slight variations may occur. 0.25'' W x 6'' LAdjustableAluminumHypoallergenicMade in the USA