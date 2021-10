Topaz & 18k Gold-Plated Tennis Bracelet. Decorate your everyday ensembles with this lustrous tennis bracelet featuring 18k gold plating and colorful gemstones that are sure to go with any outfit. 7.25 mm WBox clasp18k gold-plated sterling silver / rhodolite / iolite / peridot / citrine / topaz / garnet / rose de FranceCarat: 11.97Imported