Calvin Klein Women's Brady Pump, barn red Leopard Hair Calf, 8.5 M M US

Calvin Klein is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses Style AND DESIGN: Classic pointed toe dress pump with 4 inch heel. Easy slip on closed toe design Comfort: Flexible construction gives you the freedom to move comfortably. Easy slip on design with cushioned foam insole for comfort and shock absorption Perfect FIT: This style runs true to size