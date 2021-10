Violet & Black Valentina Push-Up Underwire Bra. Give yourself a boost when you wear this push-up bra that features a lace-overlay and adjustable, convertible straps for your comfort. FeaturesUnderwirePush-up paddingAdjustable and convertible strapsHook and eye closureProduct detailsSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandex Lace: 90% nylon / 10% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported