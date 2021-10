Heather Blue Meryl Cotton Front-Close Wireless Comfort Bra - Plus Too. Crafted from soft cotton with a hint of stretch, this wireless leisure offers daylong comfort and support. An easy-open front adds convenience. Size note: This style runs small. If you're between sizes, ordering one band and cup size up is recommended.FeaturesLightly padded strapsContour cupsProduct DetailsWireless4-row and 1-column hook and eye front closure90% cotton / 10% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported