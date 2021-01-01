From wacoal

Wacoal Women's Bras HOLLY/CHALK - Holly & Chalk Embrace LaceTM Wire Free Bra - Plus Too

$16.99 on sale
($38.00 save 55%)
In stock
Buy at zulily

Description

Holly & Chalk Embrace LaceTM Wire Free Bra - Plus Too. Take the hassle out of coordinating your clothing and undergarments with this convertible bra styled with J-hook straps for a customizable fit. Please add Note: Alternate image is for reference and does not reflect actual color of this product.:Two-section signature Embrace LaceTM cupsTwo-ply stretch inner cup side supportsBuilt up camisole straps for added supportBack adjustable stretch strapsJ-hook on back strap allows for racerback optionSoft, wide elastic bottom bandHook and eye closure at backWirelessSelf: 54% nylon / 33% polyester / 13% spandexLining: 100% nylonHand wash; hang dryImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com