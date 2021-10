Leopard Print Brigitte Wireless Leotard Bra - Plus. Create a comfortably smooth foundation to your everyday ensembles with the sleek, seamless design and lightly padded molded cups of this supportive wireless bra. Wide, adjustable straps help eliminate unwanted bounce for a secure, just-right fit. FeaturesMolded, seamless designLightly padded dual-layered cupsSeamlessAdjustable, no-bounce strapsProduct DetailsWireless4-row hook and eye closure85% nylon / 15% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported