White Recharge Sport Convertible Underwire T-Shirt Bra - Plus Too. Build your outfits from the foundation up when you start with this beautiful, simple and supportive t-shirt bra. UnderwireAdjustable strapsHook and eye closureBody: 81% polyester / 19% spandexLining: 92% polyester / 8% spandexHand wash; line dryImported