Black Recharge Underwire Full-Coverage Sports Bra - Plus Too. Let's take the top drawer to the next level with this performance sports bra. It boasts underwire support and a stretch-infused design to amplify your comfort through strenuous workouts. UnderwireNo paddingAdjustable straps3-hook and eye closureSelf: 81% polyester / 19% spandexLining: 92% polyester / 8% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported