Matte Beige Refined Full-Fit Underwire T-Shirt Bra. Build your outfits from the foundation up when you start with this beautiful, simple and supportive t-shirt bra. UnderwireHook and eye closureAdjustable strapsLace: 83% nylon / 17% polyurethaneMesh: 78% nylon / 22% Lycra spandexCup lining: 100% polyesterHand wash; hang dryImported