Black Underwire Full-Coverage Bra Set - Plus Too. Outfit your day with the support and comfort you crave when you don one of these full-coverage bras designed in neutral shades and finished with an ample dose of stretch for a feel-good fit. Includes one black, charcoal, periwinkle, pink, tan and beige bra (six pieces total)Underwire90% polyester / 10% spandexMachine washImported